2 children swept away in Dhaleshwari while bathing

Two children died while bathing in Dhaleshwari River in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.

The incident took place around 5:30pm on Sunday (30 April) in Chanderchar area of Baluchar Union of the upazila and the deceased have been identified as Amir Hamza, 8, son of Abdul Awal Mia and Rimon, 9, son of Babul Mia.

Amir Hamza's body was recovered by the diving team of the fire service three and a half hours of the incident. However, Rimon's body could not be found that day.

His body was found floating in the river on Tuesday (2 May).

Member of Ward No. 2 of Baluchar Union Alek Chan Sajib, said that Rimon's body was found in the river half a kilometer away from the incident site around 6:30am today. Then the body was recovered.

Sirajdikhan police station OC AKM Mizanul Haque, said though Amir's body was recovered a few hours after the incident Rimon still remained missing. Rimon's body was found floating in the river this morning.