2 army men killed in Sirajganj road crash

Two army personnel were killed and four others were injured after an army pickup collided head-on with a truck on Kamarkhand highway in Sirajganj on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Soldier Mehedi (35), son of Mozaffar Hossain of Naoda Shalua village in Sirajganj's Raiganj upazila and Corporal Dipankar (22), son of Shyamal Dutta of Jhalmaliya village in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi.

The injured are- Lance Corporal Imran (30), Sergeant Firoz (32), Soldiers Mainul Islam (21) and Mehboob (24).

The accident took place at around 7pm when the cement-laden truck from Dhaka to North Bengal collided with the Jamuna-bridge bound pickup from Nalka, leaving six injured, said Mosaddek Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge (West Zone) Police Station.

Photo: Courtesy

Among the injured, Soldier Mehedi and Corporal Dipankar died soon after the injured were brought to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib General Hospital.

Later, senior army officers moved the injured to the camp hospital on the east bank of Bangabandhu Bridge in their own ambulance. At the time, the bodies of the victims were also handed over to the army," the hospital's emergency department doctor Faisal Ahmed said.

A total of eight army personnel – all attached to the army camp engaged in the security of Bangabandhu Bridge - were in the pickup at the time of the accident. Among them, two including the driver are in good health.