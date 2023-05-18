17 Infantry Division clinch Army Kabaddi championship

The 17th Infantry Division emerged champions and the 55th Infantry Division secured the runners-up title in the Bangladesh Army Kabaddi Championship-2023, said an ISPR press release.

Soldier Md Ruhul Amin of the 55th Infantry Division bagged the Best Player's prize while Moniruzzaman of the 46th Independent Infantry Bigrade became the Best New Player.

Quartermaster General of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, as the chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners at the wrapping up and prize distribution ceremony at Cumilla Cantonment on Thursday, read the media release.

A total of 14 teams from the Bangladesh Army took part in the kabaddi tournament that began on 13 May.

Higher officials of the Bangladesh Army, including the GOC 33rd Infantry Division, Area Commander of Cumilla Area, Cumilla Cantonment officials and Junior Commissioned Officers, among others, attended the prize distribution ceremony, added the release.