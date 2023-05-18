17 Infantry Division clinch Army Kabaddi championship

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

17 Infantry Division clinch Army Kabaddi championship

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:31 pm
17 Infantry Division clinch Army Kabaddi championship

The 17th Infantry Division emerged champions and the 55th Infantry Division secured the runners-up title in the Bangladesh Army Kabaddi Championship-2023, said an ISPR press release.

Soldier Md Ruhul Amin of the 55th Infantry Division bagged the Best Player's prize while Moniruzzaman of the 46th Independent Infantry Bigrade became the Best New Player.

Quartermaster General of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, as the chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners at the wrapping up and prize distribution ceremony at Cumilla Cantonment on Thursday, read the media release.

A total of 14 teams from the Bangladesh Army took part in the kabaddi tournament that began on 13 May.

Higher officials of the Bangladesh Army, including the GOC 33rd Infantry Division, Area Commander of Cumilla Area, Cumilla Cantonment officials and Junior Commissioned Officers, among others, attended the prize distribution ceremony, added the release.

 

Bangladesh Army / Kabaddi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

8h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

'When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation': S Sudan education minister

9h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

12h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

2h | TBS Stories
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

3h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

7h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May