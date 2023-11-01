1600 sued over 2 clashes in Kishoreganj

Police takes position on Kishoreganj's Kuliarchar after the clash with BNP men on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Collected

Police have filed three cases against 1600 BNP leaders and activists in yesterday's clash in Kishoreganj.

Two of the cases were filed with allegations of attack on police after two were killed in a BNP-police clash in Kishoreganj's Bhairab on the first day of BNP, Jamaat's nationwide blockade yesterday.

Another case was filed in connection with the clash in Kuliarchar's Bajra area.

"Sub-Inspector Tarek Parvez of Kuliarchar police station filed two cases on Chhaysuti clash and sub-inspector Noor-e-Alam filed another case in connection with Bajra clash," Kuliarchar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Lutfur Rahman said.

Among all the accused in three cases, 45 are named, and the rest are unnamed.

Meanwhile, a half-day strike is being observed in Kishoreganj by district BNP to protest the killing of two party leaders.

On Tuesday, BNP claimed at least two died and 50 were injured during a clash with police in Kishoreganj's Kuliarchar.

Police, however, confirmed the death of one person.