15 vehicles set on fire night before JS polls: Fire Service

A bus, hired by the police to transport election equipment in Chattogram, was set on fire this evening (6 January). Photo: TBS

A total of 15 fire incidents were reported in 12 hours across the country, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

"Between 6:00pm on 6 January to 6:00am on 7 January [12 hours], the Fire Service and Civil Defence received 15 reports of arson caused by disorderly people across the country," the government agency said in a statement on Sunday (7 January).

This resulted in the burning of 10 vehicles and 7 structures.

In Dhaka City, no incidents were reported, while in Dhaka Division, two incidents occurred (1 in Munshiganj and 1 in Pakundia). One incident was reported in Sylhet, three in Chattogram, three in Mymensingh, one in Khulna, four in Barisal, and one in Rangpur.

In these incidents, 3 buses, 1 truck, 3 covered vans, 2 motorcycles, 1 private car, 4 educational institutions, 1 election camp, 1 commissioner's office, and 1 boat were burned.

Fire Service and Civil Defense units and 150 personnel were engaged in responding to these incidents. Details of the incidents are as follows: