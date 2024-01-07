15 vehicles set on fire night before JS polls: Fire Service
A total of 15 fire incidents were reported in 12 hours across the country, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.
"Between 6:00pm on 6 January to 6:00am on 7 January [12 hours], the Fire Service and Civil Defence received 15 reports of arson caused by disorderly people across the country," the government agency said in a statement on Sunday (7 January).
This resulted in the burning of 10 vehicles and 7 structures.
In Dhaka City, no incidents were reported, while in Dhaka Division, two incidents occurred (1 in Munshiganj and 1 in Pakundia). One incident was reported in Sylhet, three in Chattogram, three in Mymensingh, one in Khulna, four in Barisal, and one in Rangpur.
In these incidents, 3 buses, 1 truck, 3 covered vans, 2 motorcycles, 1 private car, 4 educational institutions, 1 election camp, 1 commissioner's office, and 1 boat were burned.
Fire Service and Civil Defense units and 150 personnel were engaged in responding to these incidents.Details of the incidents are as follows:
6 January:
- 18:30 pm - Bus set on fire in Badamtali, Kalurghat BISCIC, Chattogram
- 18:40 pm - Private car set on fire in Notun Bazar, Mymensingh Sadar
- 18:55 pm - Fire at the gate of Monotala Government Primary School in Muktagantha, Mymensingh
- 21:20 pm - Fire on 2 motorcycles in Shayestanagar, Habiganj
- 21:30 pm - Fire in a covered van in Chirir Mor, Kendua, Netrokona
- 22:00 pm - Fire on the government primary school of Nij Sheikh Sundar in Master Para, Hatibandha, Lalmonirhat
- 22:45 pm - Fire on a boat near the road in Gazaria, Munshiganj
- 23:20 pm- Fire on a truck in Puratan Bus Stand, Pirgachha, Rangpur
- 23:35 pm - Fire on a bus in Bogura Road, Barisal Sadar
January 7:
- 00:30 am - Fire at the election camp in Kolsakathi, Bakerganj, Barisal
- 01:30 am- Fire at the commissioner's office in Madhyarampur, Feni Sadar
- 01:45 am- Fire in a room of the school in Pulerhat, Pakundia, Kishoreganj
- 03:05 am - Fire in 2 covered vans in Latu Mia Bridge, Feni Sadar
- 03:45 am - Fire at the government primary school in Paikpara. in Daulatpur, Khulna
- 04:30 am- Fire on a bus in Godaun Lane, Barisal Sadar