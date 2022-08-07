15 students hurt after police charge baton on protest over fuel price hike

At least 15 students have been injured after police charged batons during a protest over fuel price hike.

Three of the injured were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday (7 August).

Around 20-30 students – who earlier participated in the Safe Road Movement – started a protest under a banner "Nirapod Soroker Andoloner Shikkharthira'' against the government decision to hike fuel prices in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh on Saturday night.

They continued the protest bringing out a procession at around 6pm on Sunday.

Police initially tried to stop the procession but got into a scuffle and chase-counter chase with the pickets.

Apon, a student from the protest, told The Business Standard that police personnel in uniform and plainclothes pushed, scolded them and charged them with batons while they were trying to bring out a procession.

"At least 15 students have been injured, three of whom have been admitted to DMCH as police charged batons mercilessly," he added.

"We were protesting the fuel price hike peacefully by bringing out a procession at around 4pm. Later in the evening when some other leftist student organizations joined us, police barred us not to bring any procession," he said.

Police officials refused to make any comment over the incident immediately.