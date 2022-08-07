Police ordered to be alert to avert untoward situation centring on fuel price hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 08:35 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have been asked to remain alert across the country so that nobody can create an undesirable situation centring on the fuel price hike.

Several police officials from police headquarters and the district level confirmed the matter to The Business Standard Sunday (7 August) adding that they have been asked to be cautious and non-violent in order to maintain the safety and security of the citizens.  

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)  also asked police officials within the city to be alert and to inform the DMP control room immediately if they sense such a situation.

On Saturday, on behalf of DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner (Crime and Ops) AKM Hafiz Akhter gave instructions to the field officers of crime divisions through wireless.

Two officials from different levels of DMP confirmed this information to TBS. 

An officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner (DC)  said that there was an attempt to vandalise police cars during a procession in Tejgaon on Saturday, day after the government hiked fuel prices up to 51%.

So that such a mishap does not recur, the DMP Commissioner has asked the field officers to patiently monitor and control the situation.

An officer of the rank of additional deputy commissioner said that this instruction of the DMP commissioner is part of the regular activities. 

"Such instructions are given by senior officials at various times to the field officers of the area under the jurisdiction of DMP" 

A police car was vandalised during another procession in the capital's Shyamoli on Saturday afternoon. 

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station OC Uppal Baruya said that the police are not sure yet who brought out the procession in Shyamoli area. He also denied that the car belonged to the police station.  

"The vehicle does not belong to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station. We are trying to find out which unit it belongs to. As the procession broke out suddenly, the police were not present at the scene," he told the media. 

The government on Friday increased fuel prices by 42.5% to 51.6%, the highest in 20 years, dealing a big blow to people already overwhelmed by skyrocketing prices of essential goods amid record inflation.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135.

Prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by Tk15 last November and fixed at Tk80 per litre. After the hike in diesel prices, bus fare was hiked by around 27%, launch fares were hiked by 35%.

