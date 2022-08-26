15 hurt in AL-BNP clash in Khulna

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least 15 activists of the ruling Awami League and opposition BNP were injured in a clash between the rival parties in Khulna on Thursday.

Around 7pm on Thursday, the AL's Dighalia union unit was holding a programme near Pother Bazar intersection where the local unit of the BNP had also been holding a rally at the same time.

As BNP members tried to move ahead in a procession through the area, a clash ensued between the activists of the two parties in front of the AL office. The groups attacked each other with brick chips.

Later police soon took control of the situation, said Pratap Ghosh, sub-inspector of Dighalia police station.

Khan Najrul Islam, president of Dighalia AL unit, claimed that BNP activists attacked his party members, leaving seven of them hurt. "They have been admitted to upazila health complex and Khulna Medical College and Hospital."

Meanwhile, Amir Ejaz Khan, convener of the district BNP, claimed that eight of his party members were injured as AL activists attacked them while leaving after a rally.

Khulna / Awami League / Awami League-BNP clash

