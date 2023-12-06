145 more Bangladeshi nationals repatriated from Libya

The process to repatriate irregular Bangladeshis from Libya is underway as more are expected to be repatriated soon. Photo: Courtesy

A fresh batch of 145 irregular Bangladeshi nationals, who were held at a detention centre in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, were repatriated to Bangladesh on Wednesday (6 December).

A chartered flight of Buraq Air carrying the Bangladeshi nationals landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning, said a press release of the foreign ministry.

With the utmost efforts of the Bangladesh High Commission in Tripoli in association with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated to their homeland, the release said.

On behalf of IOM, each individual received Tk6,500 as pocket money along with essential food items.

The process to repatriate irregular Bangladeshis from Libya is underway as more Bangladeshis are expected to be repatriated soon.

Earlier, 143 Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated from Libya on 28 November and 110 Bangladeshi nationals on 30 November.

With the latest arrival, a total of 398 Bangladeshis have been repatriated from Libya in recent days.