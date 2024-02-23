European dream jobs: 63% of Bangladeshis get detained in Libya, 79% face torture

Some of the repatriated Bangladeshi nationals from Libya. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Most Bangladeshis landing in Libya with hopes of moving to Europe and securing better opportunities find themselves trapped in detention camps, enduring physical torture and extortion rather than the promised employment.

Despite scores of such harrowing accounts emerging every year, this trend of crossing the Mediterranean Sea and going to Libya with dreams of life in Europe has not abated or stopped.

A staggering 63% of undocumented Bangladeshi migrant workers who took the Libyan route were forcibly detained in the North African country, according to a case study conducted among Bangladeshi trafficking victims rescued from Libya.

Among them, 93% were held captive in prison camps, with 79% of them suffering physical torture. Besides, upon arriving in Libya, 68% lost their freedom of movement, and 54% reported not having three meals a day.

"Law enforcement agencies need to collaborate closely to identify local brokers and human trafficking networks" Shariful Hasan, associate director, BRAC Migration and Youth Platform

The study, conducted by BRAC among 557 returnees who came home between January and June 2023, analysed 50 types of information on each of the returnees.

For the past ten years, Bangladesh has consistently been among the top ten countries from where people attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe. This arduous journey often results in tragic incidents like boat capsizes.

According to UNHCR data, from 2015 until June last year, around 2.5 million people from various countries have made this journey, with about 22,000 losing their lives by drowning, including many Bangladeshis.

Frontex, responsible for coordinating Europe's border guards, reports that Bangladeshis are among the most frequent nationalities attempting to enter Europe via the Central Mediterranean route from Libya. From 2009 to 2023, at least 70,906 Bangladeshis have entered Europe through this route.

For instance, on 15 February, nine Bangladeshis lost their lives in a boat sinking, with 26 others rescued in serious condition.

Yet, even after such tragedies, the flow of Bangladeshis attempting to reach Europe continues, as evidenced by the return of 144 Bangladeshis from Libya just on Friday (23 February).

The BRAC study shows that people between the ages of 26 and 40 are the most likely to attempt to enter Europe.

Among them, 31 to 35-year-old people are the most. Of the 557 survivors the study interviewed, most are from Madaripur, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Munshiganj, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria and Cumilla.

The study found that 60% of their families were lured by local brokers with promises of good jobs abroad. But 89% did not get a job or any work.

The most common route to Libya is via Dubai and Egypt. Besides, Dhaka-Istanbul-Dubai to Libya, Dhaka-Qatar-Libya, and Dhaka-Dubai-Syria-Libya are common routes for people from Bangladesh to take to reach Libya. A few people went directly to Libya from Dhaka.

As many as 56% of the survivors said they collected the money themselves, while 23% said they received financial assistance from families.

Shariful Hasan, associate director of BRAC Migration and Youth Platform, said the research has uncovered a trend where brokers deceive parents and young individuals with false promises of lucrative jobs and opportunities in Europe.

"It is important that people remain vigilant and informed. Law enforcement agencies need to collaborate closely to identify local brokers and human trafficking networks," he added.

Moreover, concerted efforts are needed to track down international human trafficking networks operating in Libya and other countries, said Hasan.

Stability in places like Libya, Syria and Afghanistan is crucial, he said. "Instability pushes people to flee to Europe, opening doors for smugglers to exploit them, including Bangladeshis. So, we must act together against these people smugglers." ***