12,789 candidates pass 45th BCS preliminary test

The results of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary test (MCQ type) were published on Tuesday.

The results were published within only 17 days of holding the exam.

Some 12,789 candidates qualified for participating in the written test, said a press release of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Details of the results are available on PSC website: www.bpsc.gov.bd.

The written test for the 45th BCS will be held in October.

The preliminary test for 45th BCS was held on 19 May this year.