11,732 candidates pass 44th BCS written test

Bangladesh

BSS
03 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 05:48 pm

Related News

11,732 candidates pass 44th BCS written test

The BPSC will hold viva voce for the successful candidates from 8 May

BSS
03 April, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 05:48 pm
Bangladesh Public Service Commission. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Public Service Commission. Photo: Collected

A total of 11,732 candidates have passed in the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the results of the BCS written examinations-2021 this afternoon.

The BPSC will hold viva voce for the successful candidates from 8 May.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The schedule will be disclosed in detail through newspapers and the BPSC website.

The results are available on BPSC's web address- www.bpsc.gov.bd and Teletalk BD Ltd's web address - http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd.
 

Top News

BCS Exam / Bangladesh / public service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

6h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

1h | Videos
Why is there so much demand for lachcha on Eid?

Why is there so much demand for lachcha on Eid?

55m | Videos
How has agriculture developed?

How has agriculture developed?

3h | Videos
Delicious Afghani Chicken

Delicious Afghani Chicken

4h | Videos