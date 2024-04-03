11,732 candidates pass 44th BCS written test

A total of 11,732 candidates have passed in the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the results of the BCS written examinations-2021 this afternoon.

The BPSC will hold viva voce for the successful candidates from 8 May.

The schedule will be disclosed in detail through newspapers and the BPSC website.

The results are available on BPSC's web address- www.bpsc.gov.bd and Teletalk BD Ltd's web address - http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd.

