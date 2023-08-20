9,841 pass 43rd BCS written test

9,841 pass 43rd BCS written test

A total of 9,841 candidates have passed the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) written examination.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) published the results today (20 August).

The results are available at the PSC website – www.bpsc.gov.bd.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) commenced the written examination process in July last year. 

The preliminary examination for the 43rd BCS was held on 29 October 2021, across various centres, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh. 

The results of the 43rd BCS preliminary examination were announced on 20 January of the following year, with a total of 15,229 candidates successfully passing the exam.  

The circular for the 43rd BCS outlines the recruitment of 1,814 officers across different cadres. 

This allocation includes 300 positions for the administration cadre, 100 for the police cadre, 25 for the foreign affairs cadre, 843 for the education cadre, 35 for audit, 22 for information, 19 for tax, 14 for customs, and 19 for cooperatives.

BCS Exam / Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) / Bangladesh

