12 Sitakunda fire victims being treated in Dhaka

Twelve patients who were severely injured at the BM Container Depot fire incident have been brought to Dhaka.

Of them, 11 patients have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute Of Burn And Plastic Surgery and one person is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Dr Hossain Imam, assistant director at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery confirmed the news to The Business Standard Sunday (5 June).

Sub-inspector Kamrul Hasan, Container Depot, Security Manager AKS Macfarul and Security Admin Khaledul Rahman were admitted to the institute on Sunday morning.

Of these, Kamrul Hasan has 4% burns and the rest have 12% injuries.

Later in the afternoon, Moinul Haque Chowdhury, import shift in-charge of the depot, was admitted to the burn institute. He suffered 18% burns in the fire.

Another man named Amin was admitted to Dhaka Medical Hospital in the afternoon.

Around 6.30pm, seven more people were brought to Dhaka by an army helicopter from Chattogram and admitted to the burn institute.

Earlier on Sunday, Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim visited the burn institute to see the injured.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak spoke to reporters looking after the injured.

He said the Prime Minister had directed all possible assistance including necessary medical treatment to the injured.

She has been in constant touch with Samanta Lal Sen since the incident and instructed him to go to Chattogram Monday morning.

Expressing grief over the blast at Sitakunda in Chattogram, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at a function on Sunday, "There have been many casualties in the incident. We have taken steps to treat them."

He said about 200 people are receiving treatment in different public and private hospitals including Chittagong Medical College.

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery also remains standby.