12 Sitakunda fire victims being treated in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 07:45 pm

Related News

12 Sitakunda fire victims being treated in Dhaka

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
12 Sitakunda fire victims being treated in Dhaka

Twelve patients who were severely injured at the BM Container Depot fire incident have been brought to Dhaka.

Of them, 11 patients have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute Of Burn And Plastic Surgery and one person is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Dr Hossain Imam, assistant director at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery confirmed the news to The Business Standard Sunday (5 June). 

Sub-inspector Kamrul Hasan, Container Depot, Security Manager AKS Macfarul and Security Admin Khaledul Rahman were admitted to the institute on Sunday morning.

Sub-Inspector Kamrul Hasan, Container Depot Security Manager AKS Macfarul and Security Admin Khaledul Rahman were admitted to the institute on Sunday morning.

Of these, Kamrul Hasan has 4% burns and the rest have 12% injuries.

Later in the afternoon, Moinul Haque Chowdhury, import shift in-charge of the depot, was admitted to the burn institute. He suffered 18% burns in the fire.

Another man named Amin was admitted to Dhaka Medical Hospital in the afternoon.

Around 6.30pm, seven more people were brought to Dhaka by an army helicopter from Chattogram and admitted to the burn institute.

Earlier on Sunday, Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim visited the burn institute to see the injured.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak spoke to reporters looking after the injured.

He said the Prime Minister had directed all possible assistance including necessary medical treatment to the injured.

She has been in constant touch with Samanta Lal Sen since the incident and instructed him to go to Chattogram Monday morning.

Expressing grief over the blast at Sitakunda in Chattogram, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at a function on Sunday, "There have been many casualties in the incident. We have taken steps to treat them."

He said about 200 people are receiving treatment in different public and private hospitals including Chittagong Medical College.

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery also remains standby.

Top News

Sitakunda Deport Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

5h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

9h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

3h | Videos
'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

5h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

6h | Videos
JU students teaching underprivileged children

JU students teaching underprivileged children

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%