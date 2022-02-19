11-year-old Bangladeshi treated for rare eye cancer at Massachusetts hospital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 09:50 am

Related News

11-year-old Bangladeshi treated for rare eye cancer at Massachusetts hospital

Doctors had diagnosed her with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), a very rare cancer of the tear duct gland, bone, and nervous system, next to her right eye

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 09:50 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Arpita Rani, an 11-year-old girl from Bangladesh, has walked out of Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday, conquering a sight as well as life-threatening rare eye cancer.

She received surgery from a Massachusetts Eye and Ear surgeon, followed by aggressive chemotherapy and proton beam radiation; medical care that she could not have received in Bangladesh, reported WCVB.

Arpita began having eyesight problems two years ago, with her right eye growing swollen and vision getting worse over the next years. 

Doctors eventually diagnosed her with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), a very rare cancer of the tear duct gland, bone, and nervous system, next to her right eye.

The Bangladeshi community helped raise funds for Rani to travel to Boston with her father, where she would be in care for what lead to be five months. 

A team of doctors, nurses and support professionals with the help of the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and MGH Center for Global Health got to work in removing Rani's tumour. 

"If you don't treat the cancer properly, it's at a high risk to reoccur. If you are too aggressive, you can impair the function of the eye," said Dr Lori Wirth, the medical director of Head and Neck Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. "

"This tumour is specifically rare, but it's quite rare in children," Dr Michael Yoon, Massachusetts Eye and Ear ophthalmologist said adding, "Arpita has taught me so much."

Arpita is planning to return with her father to Bangladesh next week, as one of many medical miracles of Massachusetts hospitals, cancer-free and with her eye intact.

eye surgery / Eye treatment / cancer / Massachusetts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

3h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

3h | Panorama
Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

1d | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again