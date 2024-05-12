A mother battling with cancer turns her life around with home kitchen

In life, we often face challenges beyond our capacity. How we trudge through the rocky paths is what builds our character. At times, compliments like, "You are strong," and "You are resilient" tend to make little sense. For the consequences of exhibiting said strength and resilience feels like a boulder on our chest.

For a mother, strength and resilience are too simple to describe their valour and zeal in life. A mother knows no way to turn away from providing for her children. Offering them even the slightest of conveniences in life is her life's mission.

One such mother, Zarin Islam, has 3 daughters and a son. She has taken to turning her life around by any means necessary. Her life's path has changed over the years. Upon an unfortunate series of events, now 61 years old, Zarin was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

Photo: Courtesy

Even that turmoil did not stop her. She began her journey with building a home kitchen, based from Mohammadpur's Shekertek area, through a partnership with foodpanda. Running a business, even with the burdens she carries, is resilience on another level.

"It's not the weight you carry

But how you carry it."

In an ever-inspiring tale, Zarin reminisced over her glory days when she ran a popular boutique house.

"But after being diagnosed with cancer, I had to give that up.

"Eventually, my daughter suggested that I join foodpanda where I could sell wonderful home food items that are inspired by the meals I serve at home."

Zarin's home kitchen is a food delivery service through foodpanda that is open from 12:30pm to 11pm every day.

Photo: Courtesy

"We named it the "Chittagong Express" as I am from Chattogram. I mostly sell items such as mejbani ghosh, bhorta, rice, fish, etc. I cook all of these myself in my home kitchen. I do have a helper to help me with the orders."

Dishes prepared at the "Chittagong Express" home kitchen. Photo: Courtesy

Through a dark past of fighting for survival, Zarin has now come to the point where she can fend for herself and contribute to her family.

But shortly after her diagnosis five years ago, she recalls she had to get surgery.

"Now I have to follow up every six months for my injection and medicines. I was treated at India's Tata Memorial Hospital. I recently just got back from my yearly checkup but this time they told me that my bones are getting weaker due to ageing. So, the doctors are thinking about whether or not they would continue with the medication. If the medication stops, the cancer might come back."

Given the challenges of her health, it's a wonder that she manages such a hectic task like cooking.

"I used to work in a school before having kids. Then after I became a mother, I started my own boutique and had a factory of my own as well.

"But after my diagnosis, I gave up all that because I couldn't carry out so much work. I used to be a wholesaler.

"Leaving work was hard and I ended up falling into depression."

"That time I thought I could not go any closer to grief without dying

I went closer, and I did not die.

Surely God had his hand in this…"

After Zarin's daughter gave her the idea of joining foodpanda's home kitchen initiative, she says she feels a lot better now, as though her life had regained its purpose.

Sharing another challenge in her life, she said, "I had an accident while I was visiting Australia, due to which I cannot walk without help anymore.

"But I think doing something and keeping myself busy is good for me mentally and it helps me financially as well."

"Have you heard the laughter that comes, now and again, out of my startled mouth?

How I linger to admire, admire, admire the things of this world that are kind, and maybe

Also troubled – roses in the wind, the sea geese on the steep waves,

A love to which there is no reply?"

As a message for her family and anyone struggling or in her shoes, Zarin said, "I know it is hard for me to walk and carry out so much work but I want to push myself and keep trying at least for my children so that they can learn through this.

"They will be able to see how one can struggle and still keep going."

The italicised lines were taken from the poem "Heavy" by Mary Oliver.