1 tourist drowns, another goes missing in River Karnaphuli 

A tourist drowned and another went missing in the River Karnaphuli of Rangamati on Wednesday.

The deceased, 19-year-old Lokesh Vaidya, was the son of Apu Vaidya of Shakpura village in Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram district.

He was a first-year student of Chattogram Islamia College.

The missing tourist, Apurba Saha, 18, a resident of Chattogram's Sadarghat area, was his friend.

The diving team of Kaptai Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the body of Lokesh after a two-hour effort in the evening.

Efforts are on to recover Apurba's body, firefighters and Kaptai Navy officials told The Business Standard.

According to Kaptai UNO Muntasir Jahan, around 3pm, six friends went down to take a bath in the Karnaphuli and started drowning due to the river's strong current.

Fighting against the current, three of them managed to swim ashore and another was rescued by firefighters, and two friends went missing.

