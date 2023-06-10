1 killed, 1 injured in car accident on Mawa Expressway

Bangladesh

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A 22-year-old woman named Ratri Akter was killed while the driver was left injured in a car accident on the Dhaka-bound road of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the car in the Ompara area of Munshiganj's Sreenagar upazila at 9 am today (10 June).

"The private car lost control on the Dhaka-bound road of Mawa Expressway (Dhaka Metro-Ka 13-2574) and hit the railing, causing its front part to twist," said Molla Zakir Hossain,  officer-in-charge (OC) of Hansara Highway Police Station.

"Locals rescued the injured and sent them to Dhaka for treatment," he added.

He explained that the police could not collect the names and addresses of the injured as they were not found at the spot when the police arrived.

"Later, we came to learn that a woman named Ratri Akter, 22, died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital," the OC said.

 Attempts are being made to collect the names and addresses of the accident victims, according to him, and the car currently is under Hansara Highway Police custody.

