How is Elon Musk funding his $44B offer to buy Twitter

Analysis

Reuters
05 May, 2022, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 11:52 pm

Related News

How is Elon Musk funding his $44B offer to buy Twitter

Reuters
05 May, 2022, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 11:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Elon Musk has won the backing of some of the world's wealthiest investors for his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.

From Oracle Corp's  co-founder Larry Ellison, a self-proclaimed close friend of Musk, to Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had earlier rejected the takeover bid, a bunch of investors have now thrown their weight behind the offer. 

Here's how the deal stacks up:

** Musk increased his financing commitment to $27.25 billion, from $21 billion - including the new $7.14 billion funding announced on Thursday

** The margin loan from Morgan Stanley tied to his Tesla stock stands at $6.25 billion, down from $12.5 billion announced on 21 April 

** Musk has secured commitments from banks for $13 billion in loans secured against Twitter shares

Following is a list of investors who have together promised about $7 billion in funding, according to a filing on Thursday:

World+Biz

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk / Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

8h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

1h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

1h | Videos
Football fans await tournament between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Football fans await tournament between Liverpool and Real Madrid

2h | Videos
A hundred-year market Babur Hat

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes