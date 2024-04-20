Tesla's Elon Musk postpones India trip, sources say

South Asia

Reuters
20 April, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 12:12 pm

Related News

Tesla's Elon Musk postpones India trip, sources say

In New Delhi, Musk was expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion, mainly to build a factory in India, after the government announced a policy lowering high tariffs on imported cars if companies invest locally

Reuters
20 April, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 12:12 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla chief Elon Musk has postponed a planned trip to India where he was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and announce plans to enter the South Asian market, four people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Reuters could not immediately determine why Musk postponed the trip. Tesla and Modi's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After Reuters reported his India trip plans on 10 April, the CEO posted on X: "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!"

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In New Delhi, Musk was expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion, mainly to build a factory in India, after the government announced a policy lowering high tariffs on imported cars if companies invest locally, Reuters has reported.

He was also expected to meet executives from several space startups in New Delhi. Musk is awaiting Indian government regulatory approvals to begin offering his Starlink satellite broadband services in the world's most populous country.

Musk's planned Sunday arrival was to have come two days after the start of India's nation election, in which Modi is forecast to win a rare third term.

The CEO and the prime minister are both at critical junctures.

Modi, in his election campaign, wants to highlight progress toward promises of making India a global manufacturing hub. Tesla could have used the India announcement to reassure investors after months of share-price declines and the news on 15 April that it would lay off more than 10% of its global workforce.

Rohan Patel, a Tesla public policy executive who, according to sources, was one of those leading the company's India entry plans, also resigned this week.

 

World+Biz

Elon Musk / Tesla / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

3h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

18h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

1d | Videos