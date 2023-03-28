Defaulters should be subjected to social pressure

Analysis

Dr Zahid Hussain
28 March, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:57 pm

Related News

Defaulters should be subjected to social pressure

Dr Zahid Hussain
28 March, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:57 pm
Economist Zahid Hussain. Illustration: TBS
Economist Zahid Hussain. Illustration: TBS

It is important to implement the laws that are being amended. I heard the issue of banning wilful defaulters from travelling abroad has come up in the amendment. Along with this, these defaulters should be subjected to social pressure, including deprivation of various facilities.

In many countries, including China, the children of such defaulters cannot enrol in elite schools. We have to go that way. A ban on foreign travel alone does not seem sufficient although we have not seen much enforcement of these policies.

At the end of the day, our target is to collect the money. What is in the new amendment to do that? – we do not know. If a case is filed in the Artha Rin Adalat to recover money, it goes on for years. This is due to various loopholes in the law. It remains to be seen what the new amendments have in place to reduce that. I think steps should be taken to fix a maximum period from initiation of litigation to settlement.

Although the number of directors appointed from a single family has been reduced, their appointment period has not been reduced. I think the issue of family influence has not been resolved much as the term of directors appointed from a family is nine years while the term for other independent directors is six years. It may not be realistic to expect that the new amendments will change the decision-making process of a bank's board too much.

We also need to keep in mind the definition of financial capability. Individuals, organisations, public limited companies and private limited companies have different definitions and proprietorships. These should also be taken into consideration.

Dr Zahid Hussain is the former lead economist, World Bank's Dhaka office
 

TBS Staff Reporter Tonmoy Modak spoke to Zahid Hussain over the phone

Economy / Top News

loan defaulters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

10h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

10h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

2h | TBS SPORTS
No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

7h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

12h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year