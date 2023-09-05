Five loan defaulters in Ctg banned from leaving country

A Chattogram court has imposed travel restrictions on five loan defaulters.

Joint District Judge Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Money Loan Court issued the order in two separate cases on Tuesday (5 September).

The individuals prohibited from leaving the country are Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan, the proprietor of M/s Exim, his spouse Shammi Kabir, as well as Shamsul Alam, the owner of Shamsu Saw Mill located in the Mohra area, along with his wife Rokeya Begum and their son Mizanur Rahman.

Rezaul Karim, bench assistant at the Money Loan Court, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to case records, in 2015, Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan and his spouse Shammi Kabir secured a loan of Tk11,45,3,887 from the Kadamatoli branch of the National Bank. However, as they did not possess any immovable assets to secure the loan, the court has ordered them to surrender their passports to the court by 18 September as per the bank's request.

In a separate case, Shamsul Alam had acquired a loan exceeding Tk66 crore in 2021 from United Commercial Bank's Gulshan Avenue branch in Dhaka.

The court has banned Shamsul Alam, his wife Rokeya Begum, and their son Mizanur Rahman from leaving the country due to their attempt to depart without repaying the debt. Additionally, they have been summoned to appear in court on 20 September,

The court instructed the superintendent of police (immigration) at the Special Branch of Bangladesh Police to take necessary measures to prevent their departure from the country.