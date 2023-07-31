Big loan defaulters spend hundreds of crores of taka to stop repayment: SC

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 01:04 pm

A general view of Bangladesh High Court. Photo: UNB
A general view of Bangladesh High Court. Photo: UNB

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has expressed anger over big loan defaulters spending hundreds of crores of taka to stop the repayment procedures while the poor need to go to jail for failing to pay back their loans.

The Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, made the remarks while hearing an appeal filed by a Narayanganj-based businessman objecting to repay his loans to Sonali Bank on Monday (31 July).

The court was informed that a Tk32 crore loan was taken from Sonali Bank's Motijheel branch by Fazlur Rahman and Co in 1997. After the death of the company head Fazlur Rahman in 2017, Sonali Bank filed a case with the court for the repayment of the loan. With added interest, the loan amount increased to around Tk150 crore. 

The Appellate Division expressed dissatisfaction over the return of only Tk5 lakh in 26 years against Tk150 crore. 

The Appellate Division dismissed the petition and ordered the repayment of the loan.

Earlier in February this year, Sonali Bank also filed a case in the money loan court against Keya Cosmetics Ltd and its directors for the recovery of defaulted loans amounting to over Tk20 crore.

