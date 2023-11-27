JS polls: BB seeks candidate details to identify loan defaulters

The Bangladesh Bank has sought information from the Election Commission regarding all prospective candidates to identify any defaulters participating in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

The central bank sent a letter to Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam regarding the matter on Monday (27 November).

"To ensure comprehensive details regarding loan defaulters among candidates filing nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary elections, please provide the full name, National Identity Card Number (NID), Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), date of birth, permanent and current addresses of all candidates in the designated table as per the guidelines stipulated by the returning officer," reads the letter.

The letter also requested providing candidates' information regarding the day, date, and time of the candidature selection process.

Previously, the Election Commission had sent a letter to Bangladesh Bank to obtain information regarding potential loan defaulters.

As per the law, individuals in debt are ineligible to run for election. Consequently, during the nomination paper selection, returning officers cross-check the details provided by the candidates with the information obtained from the bank.

