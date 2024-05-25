Mango harvest in Natore begins today with Gopalbhog variety

UNB
25 May, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 10:28 am

Mango harvest in Natore begins today with Gopalbhog variety

This year, 5,718 hectares of land have been used for mango cultivation, with a production target of 80,000 metric tonnes

UNB
25 May, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 10:28 am
Abdul Wadud, deputy director of Natore Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), officially inaugurates the mango harvesting in the district by plucking mango from an orchard on Saturday, 25 May 2024. Photo: UNB
Abdul Wadud, deputy director of Natore Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), officially inaugurates the mango harvesting in the district by plucking mango from an orchard on Saturday, 25 May 2024. Photo: UNB

Mango harvest in Natore district kicked off today (25 May) with the Gopalbhog variety.

Abdul Wadud, deputy director of Natore Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), officially inaugurated mango harvesting this morning by plucking a mango from the orchard of Shah Alam of Kamardia in Sadar upazila.

This year, 5,718 hectares of land have been used for mango cultivation, with a production target of 80,000 metric tonnes.

Due to drought, the DAE expects reduced production of 74,000 metric tonnes of mango.

Earlier on 15 May, the local administration began Guti variety mango, used for pickles, harvesting.

