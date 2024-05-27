Farmers, traders raise 8-point demand to boost mango export

Mango growers, traders and exporters have raised an 8-point demand to boost the export of mangoes from Bangladesh.

The demands include establishment of regional mango packing houses, training on packing and transportation, and formulation of a policy and standard for all exporters.

The demands were raised at a seminar titled "Mango Production in Bangladesh: Problems and Prospects" organised by Chapainawabganj Journalist Forum, Dhaka, (CJFD) at Jatiya Press Club today.

The seminar was chaired by the forum's President Abdullah Al Mamun.

Muhammad Ziaur Rahman MP, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral resources, former state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Chairman Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar and Bangladesh Agro Chemical Manufacturers Association President KSM Mustafizur Rahman, among others, spoke at the event.

Prof Dr Md Golam Rabbani, dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at Bangladesh Agricultural University, delivered the main paper presentation, and Md Mokhlesur Rahman, chief scientific officer of Chapainawabganj Regional Horticulture Research Centre, was the chief discussant.

CJFD founding president Anwar Haque moderated the event.

Businessmen, entrepreneurs, farmers and people related to the agriculture sector participated in the seminar.