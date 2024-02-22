Bangladesh exports Chinese cabbage for first time

A new vegetable item has been added to the country's export basket with the shipment of around 23,610 kg of Chinese cabbage to Taiwan through Chattogram port in January this year.

Entrepreneurs say two consignments of the vegetable, worth around $5,300, were sent to the Asian country. The initial shipment could open up new export possibilities, as the product is in demand in other countries in the region, such as Vietnam, South Korea and Malaysia.

Earlier, via Chattogram port, two other varieties of cabbage sourced from various regions, including Gangni in Meherpur, Bogura, and Jashore, were exported to Malaysia and Singapore. However, this marks the first instance of Chinese cabbage being exported from the country.

According to the Plant Quarantine Station at Chattogram port, around 14,850 kg and 8,760 kg of Chinese cabbage were shipped to Taiwan in two phases on 20 January and 27 January, respectively. The cabbages, sourced from a farmer in Hemayetpur, Savar, were exported by Barun Crop Care, a company based in Dhaka.

Towhidul Islam, manager of Skyland Shipping, a C&F agent handling the export shipment, told TBS that the agricultural products were dispatched to Xihuong Co Ltd in Taiwan via two air-conditioned containers.

Sadekul Islam, an official at Barun Crop Care, said although Chinese cabbage is available in the country's supermarkets, the quantity is limited. "Given our company's involvement in vegetable exports, we cultivate Chinese cabbage through farmers based on orders from companies in Taiwan."

Md Kobbad Hossain, the farmer behind the exported Chinese cabbages cultivated in Savar, said, "With assistance from the agricultural office, I supplied Chinese cabbage to the export company Barun Crop Care. The crop yielded within three months, resulting in a profit of 150% after deducting expenses."

According to the Department of Agriculture, Chinese cabbage derives its name from its origin in China. The heads of Chinese cabbage are slightly longer and softer compared to other varieties. The leaves are juicy and light green, with a texture akin to velvet. Each Chinese cabbage typically weighs between 800 grams to 2 kg.

Widely cultivated in China, Korea and Japan, Chinese cabbage cultivation has expanded to many countries in South Asia, including Bangladesh, where it has been grown for several years. Cultivation requires land and climate conditions similar to those for other cabbage varieties, with optimal yields typically observed in mid-winter.

Sharmin Sultana, agricultural officer in Savar upazila, said the Department of Agriculture has assisted farmers in cultivating Chinese cabbage through contract farming. "We have aimed at producing the crop in a hygienic manner with reduced pesticide usage," she said.

According to the Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables & Allied Products Exporters' Association, Bangladesh exports vegetables and fruits worth about Tk1,500 crore annually. The organisation anticipates that this figure may rise in the current financial year.

SM Jahangir Hossain, president of the association, expressed optimism about the export of the new product. He highlighted the potential for creating a new avenue for exporting Chinese cabbage from Bangladesh.

Munirul Haque, pathologist at the Plant Quarantine Wing of Chattogram port, said there is a significant demand for Chinese cabbage in various countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, this vegetable is sought after in European and American markets.

According to the Chattogram Customs House, Bangladesh exports around 2,000 to 4,000 tonnes of cabbage annually. The highest volume recorded was 4,737 tonnes in fiscal year 2021-22, with prices exceeding Tk44 per kg.

Recently, cabbage prices have nearly halved. In fiscal year 2022-23, the average export price of cabbage exceeded Tk20 per kg.

Imran Hossain, assistant director of Shaon Traders, a vegetable exporter, said importers prefer Chinese cabbage due to its good packaging, lower prices, and shorter supply time from China. Consequently, cabbage exports from Bangladesh have declined.

He suggested that if the Department of Agriculture prioritises Chinese cabbage production, it could boost export earnings.