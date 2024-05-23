Bangladesh-Australia bilateral agricultural meeting held in Canberra

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 01:01 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Bangladesh-Australia Bilateral Agricultural Meeting was held in Canberra at the Department Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry of the Federal Government of Australia.

Wahida Akter, secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Agriculture and Adam Fennessy PSM, secretary of Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry led their respective government delegation.

The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. Both sides agree to promote bilateral agricultural trade including fisheries and livestock products, reads a press release. 

The Australian side also assured cooperation in the area of plant quarantine including establishment of Methyl Bromide Fumigation facilities in Bangladesh, biosecurity, germplasm exchange, genetic research, breed development, farm management, etc. 

Both sides also agree to explore options for G2G collaboration in direct procurement of food grains including, especially wheat from Australia to address food security challenges.

The delegations agreed to strengthen the bilateral relationship through regular meetings and other dialogues including bilateral working group meetings. The meeting ended with a positive note from the Australian government for enhanced collaboration for the development of agriculture sector in Bangladesh.

The discussion also included training and capacity building of scientists, extension officials and relevant people from the sector.

