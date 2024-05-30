Australia keen to collaborate with Bangladesh for trade and investment growth

Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade, Senator Tim Ayers, expresses interest in boosting bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Australia through collaboration.

The Australian minister expressed his willingness during a meeting with M Allama Siddiqui, High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Australia on Thursday (30 May), reads a press release.

Tim Ayers commended the Bangladesh High Commission for its initiatives to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

He also emphasised the importance of high-level trade delegation visits in the future action plan.

FBCCI Vice President Dr Joshoda Jibon Debnath was also present at the meeting.

Currently, a delegation of 50 FBCCI members is visiting Australia.

The FBCCI, in collaboration with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Bangladesh Consulate General in Sydney, organised a seminar yesterday (29 May). The seminar focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Australia.

During this seminar, FBCCI highlighted some potential export sectors of Bangladesh, such as jute and jute products, leather, garments and textile, and the plastic industry, aiming to attract the Australian market.

FBCCI Vice President Dr Joshoda Jibon Debnath and Secretary General Dr Alamgir emphasised the importance of joint ventures and partnerships between the two countries to strengthen commercial relations.

