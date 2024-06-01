Vertical Farming: Propelling agriculture into a new era of sustainability

As we look towards a future with over 9 billion mouths to feed by 2050, the challenges of food security loom large. Urbanisation is rapidly transforming our cities with two-thirds of the global population expected to live in urban areas. The pressure on our current agricultural supply chain is mounting.

Climate change adds another layer of complexity, with unpredictable weather patterns and natural disasters like floods and droughts, threatening the traditional farming ecosystem. It leaves us with no other alternatives but to produce more food with fewer resources while keeping it both available and affordable for everyone.

Vertical farming technique, an innovative way to produce more vegetables using less space, has the potential to address the food crisis.

Freshwater scarcity is a significant global issue. One of the crucial advantages of this innovative farming technique is that it drastically reduces water usage. Compared to traditional soil farming, vertical farms can conserve up to 95% of the water used in traditional farming methods

When did this idea come out?

The term "vertical farming" was first coined in the 1900s by Gilbert Ellis Bailey. The concept took true form in Armenia in 1951 when the first tower hydroponic units were put into production. In 1991, Dickson Despommier articulated the modern concept of vertical farming.

Now, it refers to the practice of growing crops in vertically stacked layers, often incorporating controlled-environment agriculture and soilless farming techniques. Despite scepticism, vertical farming's potential to sustain a growing global population is being explored, with advancements leading to increased crop yields.

Although a lot of capital is needed to start a commercial vertical farm, this method of farming can grow enormous amounts of food using less land. By utilising vertical layers or stacked towers, farmers can significantly multiply their growing space and scale efficiently.

The climate inside the farm is carefully controlled, with temperature, humidity, gas exchange and light all regulated to ensure the best growing conditions. This allows crops to have a shorter growing cycle compared to open-field production.

How does the vertical farming technique stand out?

Freshwater scarcity is a significant global issue. One of the crucial advantages of this innovative farming technique is that it drastically reduces water usage. Compared to traditional soil farming, vertical farms can conserve up to 95% of the water used in traditional farming methods.

This type of farm proves invaluable during droughts, ensuring a reliable supply of fresh produce when traditional agriculture farms are bound to struggle.

In an urban area, every square foot is a precious commodity. Vertical farms save a lot of space compared to conventional soil farming. 80% of space can potentially be saved in comparison with conventional farming.

A 15-foot-high tower of plants can have over 50 plants and 100 towers can be put in around 200 square metres which is more than 2,000 square feet. Just this much space alone can grow over 5,000 plants.

In addition, a vertical farming system ensures superior nutrient density. A scientific study found that crops grown on vertical towers have a 15% to 25% increase in nutrient density, antioxidant levels and flavonoid levels compared to crops grown in soil.

By using vertical layers or stacked towers, farmers can significantly increase their growing space and scale efficiently while conserving up to 95% of the water used in traditional farming methods. Photo: Collected

Furthermore, the most crucial benefit is you rarely need to spray pesticides on vertical farms. As the vegetables on these farms have an increased nutrient density and a higher level of antioxidants and flavonoids, it helps them develop stronger natural defence mechanisms which eradicates the need to spray pesticides. However organic pesticides like Neem oil can be sprayed if needed.

Last but not least, another convenience of the vertical farming technique is its remarkable versatility. Vertical farms can be established in various settings, including open fields, indoor environments illuminated by LED lights, greenhouses or even on rooftops. Moreover, they can survive in locations where land fertility is insufficient or pollution is prevalent.

This unparalleled adaptability makes vertical farming technology uniquely capable of meeting the diverse agricultural needs and challenges of the future.

Types of vertical farming techniques

There are three popular types of vertical farming systems - Hydroponics, Aquaponics and Aeroponics.

Hydroponics

This is the most common commercial vertical farming system used by large firms. It involves growing plants without soil by submerging their roots in a nutrient-rich liquid solution. Instead of soil, materials like gravel and sand are used as substitutes, allowing plants to absorb large amounts of macronutrients.

One company creating plug-and-play infrastructure for farmers is Eponic Autocrop. It offers a modular vertical farming solution that farmers can integrate into their existing operations to accelerate crop growth and yield while minimising operational costs. With a high level of automation, it helps farmers ensure optimal growth and provides the operator with full control.

Aquaponics

This system enhances traditional hydroponics by integrating aquaculture and hydroponics into a single ecosystem. Aquaculture refers to fish farming while hydroponics involves growing plants without soil.

In an aquaponics system, fish are raised in indoor ponds, producing nutrient-rich waste that serves as food for plants. The plants, in turn, filter and purify the wastewater, which is then recycled back to the fish ponds, creating a closed-loop system.

However, aquaponic systems have few real-life commercial examples. Most commercial vertical farming systems focus on producing only a few fast-growing vegetable crops and do not include an aquaponic component.

One commercial example of this type is Urban Farmers, based in Berlin, Germany. They combine basil production with farming perch, integrating both plant and fish farming in a single system.

Aeroponics

In the 1990s, while exploring methods to grow plants in space, NASA coined the term "aeroponics." Aeroponics is defined as growing plants in an air or mist environment without soil and using very little water.

In an aeroponic system, plants are grown in a closed or semi-closed mist environment without soil. They are supported by a foam-like material, allowing their roots to seep through a cap of mesh and dangle into the mist chamber below. The roots are continuously sprayed with a nutrient-rich mist, providing all the necessary nutrients for growth.

Trays of produce are vertically stacked to save space, with each tray receiving the optimal amount of light, water and nutrients at the ideal temperature and humidity. This incredible level of precision helps plants grow faster, using less water and no pesticides.

Most of these facilities are now automated, with sensors collecting data and computer systems controlling the growing conditions for the crops. For tasks that machines cannot perform, human farmers step in, guided by the software that runs the entire operation.

Some big challenges to overcome

Vertical farming technologies face significant economic challenges due to high start-up costs compared to traditional farms. It is one of the primary reasons why new startups go bankrupt before making any profit.

Vertical farms also have substantial energy demands due to the use of supplementary lighting like LEDs. The buildings require excellent control of temperature, humidity and water supplies.

It is also a matter of great concern if non-renewable energy is used to meet these energy demands as it could produce more pollution than traditional farms.

Existing vertical farms

ECO1 in Dubai: This farm produces more than 900 tonnes of leafy greens annually, using less water than crops grown in fields. The farm is a collaboration between Crop One Holdings and Emirates Flight Catering.

This 30,000-square-metre farm grows a variety of leafy greens, such as spinach and arugula, on stacks of shelves. The produce from ECO1 is served to Emirates passengers and is also reportedly available for purchase by UAE residents.

Fischer Farms in UK: This £25 million agri-science project is another one of the world's largest vertical farms. It is located in the Food Enterprise Park in Easton and has acquired 25,000 sqm of stacked growing space on tightly packed racks of shelves. According to the Eastern Daily Press, they claim that they can supply 6.5 tonnes of leaf salad, lettuce, leafy herbs and other fresh produce to UK supermarkets every day, all year round.

Israel, Singapore, the United States, Germany and Japan are also using various methods to implement vertical farming systems in their communities.

The Association for Vertical Farming (AVF) is one of the leading global, non-profit organisations, that facilitates cooperation between different countries to accelerate the growth of the Indoor/Vertical Farming industry.