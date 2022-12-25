'Where else can I go?': Migrants face freezing Christmas at US-Mexico border

USA

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 01:51 pm

Related News

'Where else can I go?': Migrants face freezing Christmas at US-Mexico border

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 01:51 pm
Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, stand covered with blankets during a night of low temperatures in downtown El Paso, Texas, U.S., December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, stand covered with blankets during a night of low temperatures in downtown El Paso, Texas, U.S., December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Hundreds of migrants prepared to camp in the cold at Mexico's northern border over Christmas, hoping for a swift reversal in US migration restrictions as they endure the bite of a winter storm ravaging the United States.

After the US Supreme Court this week ruled that restrictions known as Title 42 could stay in place temporarily, many migrants are facing a Christmas weekend of what Mexico's weather service called a "mass of arctic air."

"I'm staying here, where else can I go?" said Walmix Juin, a 32-year-old Haitian migrant preparing for the weekend in a flimsy tent in the city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas. "I never thought I would spend a Christmas like this."

Temperatures in the border cities of Matamoros and Reynosa, where several thousand people are camping outside or in bare-bones shelters, are expected to hover around freezing on Saturday and only slightly improve on Sunday.

Further west in Ciudad Juarez, where hundreds of migrants have been lining up to seek asylum at the border with El Paso, Texas, temperatures are forecast to drop to minus six degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit). Many have been sleeping in the streets.

Officials have provided more space in shelters in recent days, but some migrants are wary.

Wearing a baseball hat and jacket zipped to the chin, 29-year-old Venezuelan Antony Rodriguez has tried to stay warm in Matamoros by huddling under blankets in a tent with five relatives, he showed in a video shared with Reuters.

After an arduous trek across Central America and Mexico, Rodriguez said he turned down the offer of a shelter because he feared authorities would bus them south.

"We feel they'll send us back," he said.

Another Venezuelan in Matamoros, Giovanny Castellanos, said he was camping out in a tent on the border, wrapped up in blankets, to keep abreast of developments.

"If you go to shelter you're further from here where the real information is," the 32-year-old said.

Title 42 allows the United States to return migrants to Mexico or certain countries without a chance to request asylum. It had been due to end on 21 Dec before the court ruling. Without clarity on when it will finish, some officials worry their cities could be overwhelmed if more migrants turn up.

"US migration policy has a big impact here on the border," Reynosa Mayor Carlos Pena Ortiz said on Friday.

World+Biz

US / snowstorm / Mexico

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

34m | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

3h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

4h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

14h | TBS SPORTS
Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

15h | TBS SPORTS
Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

16h | TBS Today
Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain