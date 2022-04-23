US to 'respond' if China puts military base on Solomon Islands: White House

The United States warned Friday it would "respond accordingly" if China installs a military base on the strategic Solomon Islands after the tiny Pacific state signed a security pact with Beijing.

 "If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the United States would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly," the White House said after high-level officials met with the leadership in the Solomon Islands.

