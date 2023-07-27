US hiding information on alien craft, says ex intelligence officer

USA

AFP/HT
27 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:11 am

Related News

US hiding information on alien craft, says ex intelligence officer

AFP/HT
27 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:11 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

We are not alone -- and American authorities are covering up the evidence, a former US intelligence officer told a congressional committee on Wednesday.

David Grusch testified that he "absolutely" believes the government is in possession of unidentified anomalous phenomenon, or UAPs -- which has replaced UFO in official parlance -- as well as remains of their operators.

"I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program," Grusch said.

"I made the decision, based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general, and in effect becoming a whistleblower," he said.

Pressed for details in the course of the hearing, Grusch repeatedly said he could not comment in a public setting because the information is classified.

He said the US government is hiding information on UAPs not only from the public but from Congress, and that he "personally interviewed" people with direct knowledge of non-human craft.

"My testimony is based on information I've been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country -- many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation, and classified oral testimony," Grusch told lawmakers.

US Representative Tim Burchett supported the idea that the government was concealing information, saying at the opening of the hearing -- which also featured testimony from two former Navy officers who said they witnessed UAPs -- that "we're going to uncover the cover-up."

"This is an issue of government transparency. We can't trust a government that does not trust its people," he said.

But the head of the Pentagon office set up to identify UAPs that pose a potential threat told lawmakers earlier this year it had not identified signs of alien activity.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office "has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics," Sean Kirkpatrick testified in April.

The US government has however begun taking the issue of UAPs more seriously in recent years.

NASA held its first public meeting on UAPs in May, calling for a more rigorous scientific approach to clarify the origin of hundreds of mysterious sightings.

The Pentagon also began paying closer attention after a slew of inexplicable sightings from US Navy and Air Force pilots.

The central worry was that the sightings could be of unknown aerial surveillance technology China was using to collect intelligence on US defenses.

 

Top News / World+Biz

UFO / US / Extraterrestrial Life

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

3h | Panorama
Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

17h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

15h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

17h | TBS SPORTS
China and India are economic partners of each other

China and India are economic partners of each other

14h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price