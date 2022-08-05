US bond funds gain biggest weekly inflow in 11-months

USA

Reuters
05 August, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 06:06 pm

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US bond funds recorded their biggest weekly purchase in eleven months in the week to 3 Aug on expectations that slowing growth would prompt the Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of its rate hikes to aid the economy.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, US bond funds obtained a net $9.37 billion in purchases, the biggest weekly inflow since 1 Sept.

The US gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate in the second quarter, while the growth in US factory activity weakened to a two-year low in July, data released during the reported week showed, casting worries about the economy. 

Due to those concerns, the 10-year benchmark yield hit a four-month low of 2.516% earlier this week.

US government and municipal bond funds obtained $2.83 billion in inflows after a weekly outflow, while high yield and general domestic taxable fixed income funds received a net $3.7 billion and $2.61 billion, respectively.

US equity funds recorded outflows of $6.84 billion, which compares with purchases of $688 million in the previous week.

Investors sold US large- and mid-cap funds of $8.95 billion and $152 million, respectively, but small-cap funds gained $1.17 billion in inflows.

Both equity growth and value funds witnessed disposals of about $1.7 billion each.

US sector specific funds, however, witnessed some purchases with consumer discretionary and financials attracting $790 million and $541 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, investors withdrew $9.4 billion out of money market funds after four straight weeks of net purchases.

