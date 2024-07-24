US concerned by telecom disruptions in Bangladesh

The United States has said they remain deeply concerned by the reports of ongoing telecommunications disruption across the country.

"We remain deeply concerned by reports of ongoing telecommunications disruptions across the country which limit the ability of people in Bangladesh, including American citizens there, to access critical information," Spokesperson at the US Department of State Matthew Miller told reporters at a regular briefing on July 23.

He said that is something they have spoken out against in other countries, and they speak out against it when it comes to Bangladesh as well. "We will continue to make those concerns known."

Earlier, Miller said they continue to closely follow developments in Bangladesh and called for calm and de-escalation.

The US said they support "peaceful assembly and peaceful protests" but in all cases, they ought to be carried out peacefully.

The government said it is working overnight to fully restore internet services as broadband internet was restored in some areas on a priority basis.

The attackers torched and vandalised important government establishments, including key point installations like national data centre and optical fibre causing nationwide internet connectivity disruption.

Now a peaceful environment prevails in the country and public and private offices were reopened on Wednesday (11am to 3pm) amid relaxation of curfew.

Expressing optimism over the return of normalcy in the country soon, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the situation will get back to normalcy within a couple of days.