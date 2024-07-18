Trump gunman identified as threat before attack, was lost in crowd

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Law enforcement officials have informed lawmakers that Donald Trump's would-be assassin was flagged as "suspicious" by the Secret Service up to an hour before he began shooting but was subsequently lost in the crowd.

During two closed briefings to the House and Senate on Wednesday, officials, including those from the Secret Service, disclosed limited new information about security and the individual who opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, reports BBC.

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso stated that the Secret Service had identified the attacker one hour before the incident but then lost track of him.

"He was identified as a character of suspicion because [he had] a rangefinder as well as a backpack. And this was over an hour before the shooting actually occurred," he told Fox News.

"So, you would think over the course of that hour, you shouldn't lose sight of the individual."

It was also revealed during the briefings that the gunman had visited the site of the attack, the Butler County fairgrounds, at least once in the days leading up to the assassination attempt.

An official familiar with the briefing informed CBS News, the BBC's news partner, that the attacker had previously searched on his phone for symptoms of a depressive disorder.

Additionally, the attacker had used his phone to search for pictures of both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

"I am appalled to learn that the Secret Service knew about a threat prior to President Trump walking on stage," tweeted Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

A law enforcement official involved in the investigation told CBS that a sniper from a local tactical team, deployed to assist the Secret Service, took a photo of the gunman using a rangefinder and immediately reported the sighting to a command post.

According to ABC News and other US outlets, officials revealed that the 20-year-old gunman was spotted again on the roof of a building 20 minutes before the attack began.