US congressman becomes first member to use AI voice on House floor

TBS Report
26 July, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 09:51 am

US congressman becomes first member to use AI voice on House floor

TBS Report
26 July, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 09:51 am
In this image from video Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., uses an AI program on her iPad to speak in the chamber of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington on 25 July 2025. Photo: Collected
In this image from video Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., uses an AI program on her iPad to speak in the chamber of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington on 25 July 2025. Photo: Collected

Democratic Representative Jennifer Wexton of Virginia made history yesterday (25 July) as the first lawmaker to use an artificial intelligence-generated model of her voice to speak for her on the US House floor.

"My battle with progressive Supranuclear palsy, or PSP, has robbed me of my ability to use my full voice and move around in the ways that I used to, rather than striding confidently onto the House floor to vote," Wexton said on the floor through the AI model as reported by media.

Wexton had announced in September that she will not seek reelection, citing her health challenges, which she said she anticipates will worsen.

"I rely on a walker to get around and in all likelihood before my term ends, I will appear on the House floor for votes in a wheelchair," she said Thursday.

Wexton is the first member to use an augmentative and alternative communication device on the House floor.

When she first heard the AI rendition of her voice, Wexton called it "music to my ears."

"It was the most beautiful thing I had ever heard, and I cried tears of joy," she said.

The congresswoman said her diagnosis "has brought me a renewed sense of determination is the opportunity to use this unique platform to try to help others."

