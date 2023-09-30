'Turn around, don't drown', New York City advised as flood threat remains

USA

Hindustan Times
30 September, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 06:07 pm

Related News

'Turn around, don't drown', New York City advised as flood threat remains

NYC mayor Eric Adams is under fire with citizens calling him out for the life-threatening situation in the city

Hindustan Times
30 September, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 06:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

New York City is facing a severe calamity with widespread flooding due to heavy rainfall and a state of emergency has been declared. Pictures of the horrible situation created by the flooding are viral on social media, with schools, basements, subways, and streets submerged in water.

The disaster has caused loss of property as well. NYC mayor Eric Adams is under fire with citizens calling him out for the life-threatening situation in the city.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and wrote, "Heavy rain & flooding will continue for the rest of the today & travel conditions are dangerous. It is critical New Yorkers exercise caution & take steps to stay safe. Avoid walking or driving on flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods."

Month's worth of rain in 3 hours: Numbers define ferocity of Friday rainfall in New York

According to National Weather Service New York, JFK Airport and Central Park has experienced 8.58"and 5.85" rainfall respectively since Thursday.

New Yorkers have been advised to "Turn Around Don't Drown".

Victim accounts and videos of the flooding

People are venting their anger against the authorities in the wake of the disastrous flooding. Here are a few reactions on X(formerly Twitter).

"Imagine if we had invested in infrastructure and sustainability instead of endless war and endless cops," wrote one user.

"Scary. The New York City subway looking like an end of times waterpark," posted another user.

Weather Update

Official Twitter Account for National Weather Service New York have issued a weather advisory amid the flooding. Taking to X(formerly Twitter), NYC Mayor's Office posted the advisory, "Flood Warning for The Bronx: Until 5:45 AM on 9/30. An additional 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain is expected. Heavy rain will cause flooding of low-lying & poor drainage areas."

Causes of the flooding

New York City experienced heavy rainfall which overwhelmed the city's drainage system. Several experts have attributed the torrential rain to climate change.

"We're in this new territory where we're seeing higher intensity rainfalls like this. Once you've exceeded the capacity of the sewers themselves, that's what causes these backups. When the pipes can't handle it, it backs up," . Zarrilli, a former climate policy adviser to the mayor was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

 

Top News / World+Biz

US / floods / New york

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

9h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

14h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

4h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

5h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

6h | TBS World
90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

8h | TBS World