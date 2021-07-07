Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming bias

USA

07 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 09:37 pm

US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, US, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was filing class action lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, and Alphabet Inc's Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they silence conservative viewpoints.

 

Trump said he filed the lawsuits in federal court in Florida. He said he would seek class action status in the suits, which would seek restitution and punitive damages. He did not specify who the other members of the class were.

Trump lost his social media megaphone earlier this year after repeatedly falsely claiming that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud -- an assertion that was rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration. Hundreds of his supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after Trump repeated those false claims in a fiery speech near the White House.

google / Twitter / Facebook / Donald Trump

