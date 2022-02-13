Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party

USA

UNB/AP
13 February, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 08:56 am

Related News

Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party

Detectives asked witnesses to come forward to help them identify the gunman

UNB/AP
13 February, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 08:56 am
Rapper Kodak Black appears in court at the Florence County, South Carolina, courthouse in Florence, S.C., April 28, 2021. Los Angeles Police say four people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert early morning Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Black is among several people involved in the brawl when shots rang out, sending everyone at the scene running for cover. Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot and injured. Photo :UNB/AP
Rapper Kodak Black appears in court at the Florence County, South Carolina, courthouse in Florence, S.C., April 28, 2021. Los Angeles Police say four people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert early morning Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Black is among several people involved in the brawl when shots rang out, sending everyone at the scene running for cover. Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot and injured. Photo :UNB/AP

Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.

The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 22, 20 and 19, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Their names were not released, but NBC News reported rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded.

Officers who responded to the scene found two victims. Paramedics took them to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said in an updated statement Saturday afternoon.

Two additional victims went to hospitals on their own, according to the statement. All four victims were listed in stable condition.

Detectives asked witnesses to come forward to help them identify the gunman.

Videos posted on TMZ.com and on social media show Black posing for photos with a group of people outside the restaurant when the brawl broke out. Black is among several people involved in the brawl when shots rang out, sending everyone at the scene running for cover.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot and injured. A message to his publicist at Atlantic Records has not been returned.

The party followed Bieber's private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed "Homecoming Weekend." The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, "Hamilton" actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty.

Top News / World+Biz

Kodak Black / Super Bowl / shot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

21h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

22h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

13h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

13h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

13h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places