Gun violence sends Black Friday shoppers scurrying in North Carolina, Washington state

27 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 01:17 pm

People running from Southpoint mall after shooting attack inside, in Durham, North Carolina, US November 26, 2021 in this still frame obtained from social media video. Photo :Reuters
People running from Southpoint mall after shooting attack inside, in Durham, North Carolina, US November 26, 2021 in this still frame obtained from social media video. Photo :Reuters

Gun violence erupted at retail outlets crowded with post-Thanksgiving holiday shoppers in North Carolina and Washington state on Friday, sending bystanders at both locations scurrying for cover and injuring a total of seven people, police said.

At a shopping mall in Durham, North Carolina, a late-afternoon shootout between "two groups who knew each other" left three people struck by ricocheting gunfire and three others injured in the ensuing chaos, city Police Chief Patrice Andrews said.

One of the those wounded was a 10-year-old boy, but Andrews described the injuries sustained by all six people hurt in the melee as non-life-threatening.

She said it was not immediately clear whether any of the victims were among the individuals who exchanged gunfire, and that the majority of those involved had fled the scene, though one was taken into custody.

"This is not a situation where someone came into the mall and indiscriminately just began firing," she said, adding that she expected additional arrests. One weapon was recovered, Andrews told reporters at a briefing afterward.

