Ghislaine Maxwell participated in sexual encounters with Epstein, accuser testifies

USA

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:27 am

Related News

Ghislaine Maxwell participated in sexual encounters with Epstein, accuser testifies

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have said she is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:27 am
Lawrence Visoski, longtime pilot of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is cross examined by defense lawyer Christian Everdell as Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, watches in a courtroom sketch in New York City, US, November 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Lawrence Visoski, longtime pilot of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is cross examined by defense lawyer Christian Everdell as Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, watches in a courtroom sketch in New York City, US, November 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A woman who says she was sexually abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein at 14 years old told jurors on Tuesday at Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal trial that the British socialite facilitated and participated in some sexual encounters.

The woman, known by the pseudonym Jane, took the stand for the government on the second day of Maxwell's sex abuse trial in Manhattan federal court.

During cross-examination, a lawyer for Maxwell questioned Jane, now in her early 40s, about how she did not report the alleged abuse until decades after it occurred.

Maxwell, 59, faces sex trafficking and other charges. Prosecutors say she recruited and groomed Jane and three other underage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have said she is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive.

They have said Jane and the other alleged victims, who are also expected to testify at the trial, have faulty memories and financial incentives to accuse Maxwell.

Top News / World+Biz

Ghislaine Maxwell / Jeffrey Epstein

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

22h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

23h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

23h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says