Former Obama aide Stuart Seldowitz arrested, charged with hate crime over Islamophopic rant

Former White House security adviser Stuart Seldowitz was arrested and charged with hate crime on Wednesday, November 22, after a viral video showed him harassing a halal cart vendor, passing Islamophobic comments, in New York City. Stuart reportedly served under President Barack Obama.

The victim, 24-year-old Mohamed Hussein, said his encounter with Stuart has shaken him. On being asked if he wants to sue Stuart, he said, "Yes, of course," according to New York Post.

"We want to sue him for harassment and hate speech," Muhamed's boss and cart owner, Islam Moustafa, added. "I consider this hate-speech, not freedom of speech."

Stuart was reportedly taken into custody at the NYPD's 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side, and charged with aggravated harassment, hate crime stalking, stalking with intent to cause fear and stalking in employment, police said.

Stuart was seen in the video calling the Upper East Side vendor a "terrorist" and harassing him for not speaking English. He was also heard suggesting that the Muslim prophet Mohammed was a rapist. Stuart said more Palestinian children should be killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.