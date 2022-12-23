Deep freeze grips US as winter 'bomb cyclone' looms ahead of holiday weekend

USA

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 08:26 pm

Related News

Deep freeze grips US as winter 'bomb cyclone' looms ahead of holiday weekend

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 08:26 pm
A woman looks on outside of a tent in downtown during a period of cold weather in Denver, Colorado, U.S. December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A woman looks on outside of a tent in downtown during a period of cold weather in Denver, Colorado, U.S. December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

 A deep freeze enveloping most of the United States early on Friday combined with a massive winter storm brewing in the Midwest to leave two-thirds of the nation under extreme weather alerts, confounding travel plans for millions of Americans.

Heading into the Christmas holiday weekend, the looming storm was forecast to develop into a "bomb cyclone," unleashing heavy, blinding snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley and western New York.

Numbing cold intensified by high winds was expected to extend as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hard-freeze warnings were posted across the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, while significant icing was possible from a separate arctic blast hitting the Pacific Northwest.

By late Thursday, most of the Lower 48 states, from Washington state to Florida, were under wind-chill alerts, blizzard warnings or other winter weather advisories affecting more than 200 million people, about 60% of the U.S. population, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

The NWS map of existing or impending wintry hazards, stretching from border to border and coast to coast, "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," the agency said.

The bomb cyclone could unleash snowfalls of a half inch (1.25 cm) per hour driven by gale-force winds, cutting visibility to near zero, the weather service said.

Combined with the arctic cold, wind-chill factors as low as 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) were forecast in the High Plains, the northern Rockies and the Great Basin, the NWS said. Exposure to such conditions without adequate protection can cause frostbite within minutes.

4 minute readDecember 23, 20226:20 PM GMT+6Last Updated 2 hours ago

Deep freeze grips U.S. as winter 'bomb cyclone' looms ahead of holiday weekend

By 

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A deep freeze enveloping most of the United States early on Friday combined with a massive winter storm brewing in the Midwest to leave two-thirds of the nation under extreme weather alerts, confounding travel plans for millions of Americans.

Heading into the Christmas holiday weekend, the looming storm was forecast to develop into a "bomb cyclone," unleashing heavy, blinding snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley and western New York.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Numbing cold intensified by high winds was expected to extend as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hard-freeze warnings were posted across the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, while significant icing was possible from a separate arctic blast hitting the Pacific Northwest.

By late Thursday, most of the Lower 48 states, from Washington state to Florida, were under wind-chill alerts, blizzard warnings or other winter weather advisories affecting more than 200 million people, about 60% of the U.S. population, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Latest Updates

The NWS map of existing or impending wintry hazards, stretching from border to border and coast to coast, "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," the agency said.

The bomb cyclone could unleash snowfalls of a half inch (1.25 cm) per hour driven by gale-force winds, cutting visibility to near zero, the weather service said.

Combined with the arctic cold, wind-chill factors as low as 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) were forecast in the High Plains, the northern Rockies and the Great Basin, the NWS said. Exposure to such conditions without adequate protection can cause frostbite within minutes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Power outages were expected from high winds, heavy snow and ice, as well as the strain of higher-than-usual energy demands.

One of the greatest immediate impacts, even before the storm fully took shape, was the upending of commercial air traffic during the busy holiday travel period.

THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELED
More than 5,000 U.S. flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday were canceled, with two major airports in Chicago accounting for nearly 1,300 of the cancellations, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

One would-be holiday traveler, Brandon Mattis, 24, said Thursday his flight from New York City to Atlanta was canceled due to the coming storm, leaving him "flustered" at LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

Mattis said he searched for alternate routes and was even considering a 21-hour bus ride to Atlanta. "Anything we can do just to get there, we're going to do," he told Reuters.

The American Automobile Association had estimated that 112.7 million people planned to travel 50 miles (80 km) or more from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, up 3.6 million travelers over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers.

But that number was likely to be diminished by air and road travel complicated by treacherous weather leading into the weekend.

Even U.S. President Biden urged Americans to think twice about venturing out after Thursday, calling the gathering storm "dangerous and threatening."

"This is not like a snow day, when you were a kid, this is serious stuff," he said in comments at the White House on Thursday.

The extreme cold also posed a particular hazard to livestock in ranching-intensive regions of the country. Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), the nation's leading meat producer by sales, said it had scaled back operations to protect employees and animals.

The weather service said relief from the deep freeze was in sight for the northern Rockies and High Plains, where the arctic blast first materialized on Thursday. Temperatures in parts of those regions could rebound by 40 to 60 degrees over the weekend as the cold air mass creeps farther east.

World+Biz

USA / Snow / Snow Fall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

10h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

11h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

12h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

6h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

4h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career
Jatin and Co: A legacy of musical instruments

Jatin and Co: A legacy of musical instruments

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards