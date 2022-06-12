Bipartisan US Senate group unveils framework on gun safety reform

A woman shouts as she holds a placard during a "March for our lives" rally for gun control in Parkland, Florida, US June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A bipartisan group of US senators announced on Sunday that it has agreed on a framework for potential legislation on gun safety including support for state "red flag" laws, tougher background checks for firearms buyers under 21 and a crackdown on a practice called "straw purchases."

"Our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans," the group, led by Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican John Cornyn, said in a statement. "We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law."

The talks followed a series of high-profile mass shootings in the United States, including one at a school in Uvalde, Texas, last month that killed 19 young children and one also in May in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that killed 10 Black victims.

The agreement was announced a day after tens of thousands in Washington and at hundreds of other places across the United States rallied to demand that lawmakers pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence.