What's in US Senate's $95 billion aid bill to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan?

FILE PHOTO: The US Capitol Building is seen in Washington, US, August 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm

The Democratic-led US Senate is voting this week on a $95.34 billion emergency spending bill, including security assistance for Ukraine and Israel, international humanitarian aid and resources to help allies in the Indo-Pacific.

The Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, kept lawmakers in Washington for rare weekend votes, in an effort to pass the bill within days and send it for consideration by the Republican-led House of Representatives, although there was no guarantee Republican Speaker Mike Johnson - who has voted against past aid for Ukraine - would even allow a vote.

Here is some of what is in the bill:

UKRAINE AID

The bill includes $60.06 billion in additional aid to Ukraine. Much of that would come in the form of weapons and military equipment purchased from US defense companies and to restore US stockpiles after two years of transfers for Ukraine's battle against Russian invaders.

ISRAEL AID

The Senate plan directs $14.1 billion to Israel to support its war against Hamas.

It also strips US funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. Israel has accused 12 of UNRWA's Palestinian employees of being involved in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

RED SEA SUPPORT

The bill gives the Pentagon $2.44 billion for operations around the Red Sea, where US forces have sought to combat attacks on shipping by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

INDO-PACIFIC FUNDING

The bill would spend almost $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and deter aggression by China.

HUMANITARIAN AID

The bill would provide $9.15 billion in humanitarian assistance to provide food, water, shelter, medical care and other services to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other populations in conflict zones around the globe.