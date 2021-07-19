American duo sentenced to prison by Tokyo court for helping Ghosn flee Japan

USA

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 11:26 am

Related News

American duo sentenced to prison by Tokyo court for helping Ghosn flee Japan

Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home of Lebanon, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 11:26 am
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters

A Tokyo court on Monday sentenced U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor to two years in prison and his son to one year and eight months for helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he had faced charges of financial misconduct.

Michael Taylor and his son Peter pleaded guilty and apologised to the court last month saying they regretted their role in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet from Japan's Kansai airport.

Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home of Lebanon, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan.

World+Biz

Tokyo / Ghosn / American

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

17h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

17h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses