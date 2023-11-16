Car crashes into barricade near Israel embassy in Tokyo, man detained

Reuters
16 November, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 11:00 am

A view of the scene after a car crashed into a barricade near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A view of the scene after a car crashed into a barricade near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A car crashed into a barricade near the entrance of the Israeli embassy in Tokyo on Thursday and a man in his 50s was detained on the spot, local media reported.

One police officer was injured, Fuji TV said.

An official at the embassy was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters. A police spokesperson said they were unable to comment at this moment.

Police officers blocked the area around where a black car with damage to its front headlights and panel appeared to have crashed, while the road was strewn with debris, according to a Reuters witness on the scene.

The car's number plate was from Tama, western Tokyo.

Several pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been held outside Israeli embassies around the world in recent weeks, including in Tokyo, in protest against Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

A month ago, shortly after Israel began its bombardment of Gaza in retaliation for Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters faced off with police outside the Israeli embassy in Tokyo.

Around the same time, a staffer at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was assaulted on the street and hospitalised.

