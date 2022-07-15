New Sri Lankan president to be elected within seven days: Speaker

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 11:06 am

People dance as they celebrate the resignation of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at a protest site, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People dance as they celebrate the resignation of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at a protest site, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden said on Friday that a new President of the crisis-hit Sri Lanka will be elected within seven days.

He said he expected to elect a new President through Parliament within seven days in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, reports The Daily Mirror.

The speaker of parliament accepted a resignation letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, having verified its authenticity after it was flown from Singapore late on Thursday. 

"From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president," Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, said on Friday.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa resigns after months of protests

Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore following a stopover in the Maldives, after he fled Sri Lanka amid a wave of unrest as his island nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades.

