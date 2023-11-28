MPs must resign before contesting as independent candidates? EC Rashida statement raises confusion 

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 07:16 pm

“You all know, MPs have to resign if they want to run as independent candidates. It says so in the law,” she said during a media briefing today in Rajshahi.  

File photo of Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana at her Agargaon office in the capital
In a statement which has spread confusion in political quarters, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said current MPs aiming to run as independent candidates must step down from their present positions. 

"You all know, MPs have to resign if they want to run as independent candidates. It says so in the law," she said during a media briefing today in Rajshahi.  

However, citing the constitution, former election commissioner Kabita Khanam on Tuesday (28 November) told The Business Standard that Members of Parliament (MPs) are not required to resign to participate in parliamentary elections. 

She also explained that after the announcement of the election schedule, the parliament limits its operation to routine work.

However, while MPs are not obliged to resign, they will not be entitled to have any government benefits for their electioneering, clarified the former EC.

At the press conference in Rajshahi, Rashida also claimed that there was no pressure from foreigners in regard to the upcoming national election. 

"The more foreign observers, including the European Union, come, the more transparent the election will be," she said.

Responding to inquiries about potential alterations in the election schedule, the EC stressed that BNP needs to participate within the specified timeframe.

If they decide to join, the commission will disclose its stance, she noted.

In response to a question, EC Rashida clarified that it's not the Election Commission's role to increase the voter turnout. 

"It is the candidates who will bring the voters. The commission's job is to ensure an environment where people can practise their franchise freely," she asserted.

The event was attended by regional election officers from Rajshahi, district election officers from Rajshahi, Natore, Pabna, and Chapainawabganj, alongside district administrators, upazila executive officers, and high-ranking officials from police, RMP, Ansar, and various intelligence agencies.

